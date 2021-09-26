Ozark 4 first look: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney soaked in blood, embroiled in dispute

On Saturday, Netflix has released the first look of the fourth and final season of one of its top-rated series, 'Ozark'.

Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner--and many others--the finale season is going to be deadlier than it already is.

The first footage, which was released as part of Netflix's ongoing TUDUM global fan event, sees barty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico and cleaning up the mess (literally!) after that shocking ending from its previous season.

Reportedly, 'Ozark' season 4 will deliver its finest thus far. Overall, the show has received a total of 32 Emmy nominations and both Bateman and Garner have earned best performance awards for their respective portrayal in the show.

The crime drama was nominated for two Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys.

As per reports, the fourth season will comprise 14 episodes and will be released in two parts--both of which will stream sometime in 2022.

'Ozark' is co-produced by P-MRC with streaming rights exclusive to Netflix.

Check out the first footage here: