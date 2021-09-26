'Army of Thieves' trailer: Zack Snyder's zombie universe gets a romantic twist

Netflix has recently launched the first trailer Zack Snyder’s zombie-themed 'Army of Thieves'.



In this installment, which is the prequel to 'Army of the Dead', features Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.

'Army of Thieves' will witness the character of Ludwig Dieter as a small-town bank teller being taken into an unknown world by a mysterious woman who hires him to crack a sequence of near-impossible safes all across Europe.

Thematically, 'Army of Thieves' is not really a zombie movie and has been described as a romance-heist. The film is a prequel set amid a zombie takeover in the United States.



While Schweighöfer will co-produce and direct 'Army of Thieves', Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, along with Wesley Coller and Dan Maag will take on the producer roles. Also, the script has been developed by Shay Hatten.

'Army of Thieves' also features Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Free, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan and Jonathan Cohen in pivotal roles.



This latest offering by Snyder is part of an ever-expanding number of 'Army of the Dead' spinoffs by the ace filmmaker, who, along with partner deborah Snyder, are working on an anime spinoff, titled 'Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas'. The anime version will explore the origins of Scott Ward (played by dave Bautista) and his rescue crew at the time of Vegas' fall.

The trailer was launched at Netflix's latest event 'TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event' and will start streaming on the platform from October 29.



Check out the new trailer here: