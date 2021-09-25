Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' is now available on Netflix

Kangana Ranaut's recent theatrical release 'Thalaivii' is now available on video-streaming service Netflix.



The biopic, which is based on the life and legacy of actor-turned-former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, released on September 10.



On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle, saying, "'THALAIVII' ON NETFLIX TOMORROW... #Thalaivii [#Hindi version] - starring #KanganaRanaut and #ArvindSwami - streams on #Netflix tomorrow onwards."

The multilinguil film was released simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages, and was directed by AL Vijay and co-written for screen by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky and Rajat Arora.



'Thalaivii' also features actors Arvind Swami, Nassar and Bhagyashree in crucial roles.

A part of WION's review of the read as this, "... Kangana has her moments playing the leader but poor writing and her star status prove to be hindrances. Despite the prosthetics, the makeup - we get flashes Kangana the star, who delivers sermons and gyaan on social media often these days or who struts out of the airport waving at the camera with Z plus security surrounding her. The actor in her takes a backseat."



