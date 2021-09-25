Elon Musk, singer Grimes 'semi-separated' after three years of romance

According to reports, businessman Elon Musk and his singer partner, Grimes, have ended their romantic relationship after three years of being together.



In an interview with the New York Post's Page Six, the Tesla founder reportedly said that he and his partner are now 'semi-separated'.

However, the duo is in good terms with one another, Musk reportedly said. Grimes, a Canadian singer, lives in the SpaceX founder's California home and they continue to co-parent their one-year-old son together.



"It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," Musk told the Post.

Grimes' representative did not respond with a comment on Musk' claims when The Post had reached out.

Elon Musk has six other children from past relationships, and has been married a total of three times. He had married 'Westworld' actress Talulah Riley twice.

Grimes, on the other hand, has not been married and her son with Musk is her first child.

