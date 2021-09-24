BTS- Coldplay's new single 'My Universe' is out and it is everything that one had hope for

'My Universe', the much-awaited collaboration of BTS and Coldplay is finally out and it is everything that fans of the two bands had been hoping for.



The song beautifully blends the two distinct styles of the two bands. The audio begins with Chris Martin singing in English with BTS members joining in with Korean lyrics- combining the sensibilities of both the British rock band and the Korean pop band.



The single will be a part of Coldplay’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres.

Also read: BTS' Jungkook birthday billboard removed in Pakistan for 'promoting homosexuality'f



The lyrics, “You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe, and you make my world light up inside” are sure to appeal to the ARMY as well as Coldplay fans.

Rumours of their collaboration had been doing the rounds for some time now. BTS and Coldplay had posed together for a photograph that was shared on the K-pop band’s Twitter handle which led to speculations among the fans about their upcoming collaboration.

Also read: James Corden slammed for calling BTS Army '15-year-old girls', deletes video



Earlier this month, BTS and Coldplay’s Chris Martin spoke about the 'Permission to Dance' challenge. The 15-minute video had them both fanboying over each other and appreciating their styles. Martin was also all praises for BTS when they covered Coldplay hit 'Fix You' while performing at MTV Unplugged.



BTS recently addressed the UN General Assembly and spoke about climate change and the impact of covid on youth. They also performed their recent hit 'Permission to Dance' at the General Assembly hall.