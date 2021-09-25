Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi' to release on Diwali, Rohit Shetty confirms

Akshay Kumar's most awaited movie 'Sooryavanshi' is finally releasing this Diwali.



Director Rohit Shetty made the big announcement shortly after Maharashtra government announced that theatres will be opened in the state from October 22.

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' is now available on Netflix



Shetty shared a picture with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and thanked him for allowing theatres to open. In the same post, he announced the release of 'Sooryavanshi'.



“Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE… (sic)."

Along with Akshay, the movie stars Katrina Kaif in the lead with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty making cameos, the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise has been postponed multiple times owing to the rising cases of coronavirus.

Akshay also thanked the Chief Minister and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film featuring him, Ranveer, Devgn and Rohit.



The film was originally scheduled for a release on March 24 last year, but due to nationwide lockdown the movie was postponed, However, due to the pandemic lockdown, the movie was delayed by a year. Earlier this year, the makers announced that the movie is finally releasing on April 30, but due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country again the film was postponed indefinitely.



The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.