'Sex Education’ renewed for season 4 at Netflix

Netflix's highly acclaimed series 'Sex education' has been renewed for its fourth season just one week after the third season had premiered globally. The announcement was made as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event.



The streaming giant made the announcement with a vintage short clip from 'Moordale News'. Reading, ''Breaking News out of #TUDUM, 'Sex Education' has been renewed for Season 4!''. Sex Education 3 review

The series takes place at the fictional Moordale Secondary School in England. It revolves around student Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the son of prominent sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson).

The official third season synopsis reads, ''It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.''

The primary cast members, including Asa Butterfield (Otis), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Connor Swindells (Adam), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee), Gillian Anderson (Jean) and Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie), have returned for the third season.



Sex Education seasons 1 to 3 are now streaming on Netflix.