Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman 2' signs three new actors; find out more

In a latest report by a global publication, actors Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan have joined the star cast of Jason Mamoa-Amber Heard's 'Aquaman 2' aka 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.



The second instalment from this franchise will also see the return of Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

'Aquaman 2' was under production in London from June of this year. James Wan, director of the film, announced the developments on social media.



As per reports, Moore will be joining the cast as DC Comics character Karshon, while Regan will be seen as Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis. Zhao, on the other hand, will be essaying the role of a character named Stingray.

However, their connection to the upcoming film and its plotline is still unknown.



'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will be releasing in theatres on December 16, 2022.

