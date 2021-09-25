Watch: BTS 'In The SOOP BTS ver. 2’ first teaser look is here!

BTS' 'In the SOOP' is almost here!



The first look of 'SOOP' season 2 was released recently, and it has given BTS Army a new reason to cheer them on.



In the new picture, the BTS group is looking absolutely stunning in casual summer outfits while simply sitting on a bench with an animated dog by their side.



Here’s the official poster for ‘BTS In The SOOP 2’:

#In_the_SOOP BTS ver. S2 Official Poster 2



✔️10월 15일부터 매주 금요일 공개

➡️JTBC : 밤 9시(KST)

➡️Weverse : 밤 10시(KST)



✔️Premiere on Oct 15

✔️New episodes drop on Weverse every Friday 10PM(KST)



#In_the_SOOP BTS ver. S2 Official Poster 2

✔️10월 15일부터 매주 금요일 공개
➡️JTBC : 밤 9시(KST)
➡️Weverse : 밤 10시(KST)

✔️Premiere on Oct 15
✔️New episodes drop on Weverse every Friday 10PM(KST)

🎫Pre-order NOW

The new teaser released shows a picturesque location somewhere in South Korea, especially for BTS. Further, the video shows the construction work of a villa.



The video also has voiceover by BTS members and their reactions after seeing the place. One BTS member said, "Like a mansion?", and Jin said, "Isn't this basically a castle?" SUGA said, "This isn't a view you can easily see in Korea.".



V says, "It felt like a secret place that I wanted only us to know about."



Check out the teaser below:

The ARMY reacted with the same enthusiasm, scroll down to take a look.

This is insane!! They did a grand-scale construction for BTS In The Soop season 2 which looks like mansion?! They have swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, gym, etc😲 pic.twitter.com/HscPNDFHfG — keci⁷⁺¹ | #MyUniverse🌌 (@likechizu) September 22, 2021 ×

SO YOU'RE TELLING ME THE BUDGET FOR IN THE SOOP IS SO HIGH THAT THEY LITERALLY BUILT A MANSION COMPLEX FOR BTS WITH A POOL A BASKETBALL COURT AND A TENNIS COURT SO THEY CAN HAVE A SECLUDED GETAWAY IN A PLACE WHERE THEIR LOCATION CANNOT BE IDENTIFIED AT ALL WHAT THE FCK — 🚀134340 miles from sanity⁷💫 (@naija0329) September 22, 2021 ×