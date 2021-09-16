Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes a member of Producers Guild of America, expresses gratitude

The Producers Guild of America has announced global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas' membership on September 14.

Reacting to the news, Priyanka, who has produced many films over the years, took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards the Producers Guild of America for including her as a member.

Producers Guild of America wrote on Twitter, “#MembershipMonday: @producersguild welcomes actress, singer, and film producer @priyankachopra as a member. Ms Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name, including an executive producer credit for #TheWhiteTiger (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra reacted to the news, replying, “Grateful to be inducted. Thank you @producersguild (sic).”

For the unversed, Producers Guild of America is a non-profit trade organizational body involving film, television and new media producers.

