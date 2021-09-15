Bradley Cooper stars in Nightmare Alley: First look out

First official pictures from Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ are out.

The film by Searchlight Pictures is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The film is Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to ‘The Shape of Water’.

‘Nightmare Alley’ is explained by the Oscar winning filmmaker as not the kind of horror and/or fantasy genre exercise fans have come to expect from him. In his words, the film is more of a classic film noir than a horror movie.

“That is a distinct possibility,” del Toro said about the title misleading viewers. “It has happened to me in the past with ‘Crimson Peak,’ where people went in expecting a horror movie. I knew it was a gothic romance but it was very difficult to put that across. But yes, this has no supernatural element. It’s based completely in a reality world. There is nothing fantastic. It’s a very different movie from my usual, but yes, the title and my name would create that [impression]."

See pictures from the film 'Nightmare Alley' here:

Bradley Cooper stars as Stanton Carlisle, a former carnival worker who becomes a big-city star as a nightclub performer, using cold-reading tricks he picked up in the sideshow to create the impression he is a powerful mind reader. The supporting cast includes Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn.

The film is set to release in theatres on December 17.