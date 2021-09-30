Marvel Studios has 31 projects in development confirms executive

Marvel Studios has 31 more projects in development.

A Marvel executive has confirmed to The Playlist that MCU will have lots on offer in the coming years as the Studios continues to focus on expanding the lineup of movies and Disney+ series.

Marvel has always been at it. It started with 2008 Iron Man when there was just a movie per year which became two occasionally. Over the years, the number of movies from Marvel continued to increase. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol. 2 began the first year of three MCU films in 2017. This year’s ‘Black Widow’ began the first year of four films, which will continue in 2022. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra turn producers of Broadway’s ‘Chicken & Biscuits’

According to The Playlist report, Marvel executive Victoria Alonso says the studio has around 31 projects currently in development. She made the statement while teasing the future slate of the MCU to Argentinian radio station ‘221 Radio.’ Marvel Studios will have released a total of 32 films by the end of 2021, so if Alonso is right, they are already planning to double their output from the last 13 years. Emmys 2021: Israeli film 'Advocate' wins Best Documentary

'No Time To Die' review: Daniel Craig bows out with a bang

Among the 31 Alonso mentioned, we have nine remaining films of Phase 4 (ending in Fantastic Four), the two Phase 5 films (‘Captain America 4’ and ‘Blade’), and the nine TV series that have yet to debut. That makes a total of 20. That means there are at least 11 more projects that Marvel has kept tightly under wraps.