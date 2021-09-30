Emmys 2021: Israeli film 'Advocate' wins Best Documentary

Israeli film 'Advocate' has won the 'Best Documentary' at Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards 2021, reports have confirmed.



Directed by Rachel Leah Jones and Phillippe Bellaiche, this story follows the ground-breaking work of human rights lawyer Lea Tsemel who is known for representing political prisoners.

As for best investigative documentary, Netflix's 'Athelete A' took home the prize and mathew Heineman was awarded with best direction honour for 'The Trade'.



The best arts and culture documentary went to 'Birth of the Cool', which was later awarded for best sound, too.

The Emmys for best writing went to 'The Story of Plastic', from director Deia Schlosberg, and Rick Rowley’s Jamal Khashoggi-focussed film 'Kingdom of Silence' was given the best politics and government documentary award.



The event took place on Wednesday and was streamed live on the NATAS website.

