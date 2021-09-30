Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release in India on this date

As Maharashtra gears up to open theatres across the state from October, filmmakers have been blocking dates to release their films. The release date of several big-budget films has been announced in the recent past. Now, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has also got a release date.



Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 6, 2022.



The film will have Alia playing a madam of a brothel in Mumbai. It is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book and will see Alia Bhatt don a new look as she plays a mafia queen and owner of a brothel.

The film also features Ajay Devgn in a cameo role.



Bhansali directorial was the first film to resume production in June after the second coronavirus wave and is now scheduled to release in theatres in Jan 2022. The filmmaker and the lead actress both tested positive for coronavirus and filming had to halt in the middle.



The film took two years to complete and Alia Bhatt had shared an emotional post earlier this year when the film's shoot wrapped up.

