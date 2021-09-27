Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spark wedding rumours after being spotted leaving for Jodhpur

Bollywood A-listers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving for Jodhpur on Sunday and left fans wondering what was on cards!

Some reports suggested that the two were going to scout for a wedding venue with marriage being on the cards for the two for sometime now. However, soon after, it was revealed that the two were headed to an exotic location in Jodhpur to celebrate Ranbir’s birthday. Ranbir Kapoor will turn 39 on September 28 and will have a private celebration.

Last year, Ranbir had celebrated his birthday in Mumbai with mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt.

As for the wedding rumours, last year, Ranbir had revealed that if it weren't for the pandemic then he would have tied the knot with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor had also expressed that he wants to get married soon.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been staying together throughout the pandemic. She stood by him and the Kapoor family as they lost Rishi Kapoor in April 2020. She has also been accompanying Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor to oversee the construction work at the Kapoor’s plush bungalow Krishnaraj.

The real-life couple will soon be seen together in films. They will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. This sci-fi drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. A mega-budget sci-fi film, Brahmastra has been delayed multiple times- first due to VFX work and then due to the pandemic. The film was scheduled to release earlier in December 2020 but was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

IN PICS: Big-budget Bollywood films that you can finally watch in theatres in 2021-22

Gucci to Saint Laurent: Luxury fashion brands that are vegan, eco-friendly and anti-fur