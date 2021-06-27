It's a wrap for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt

It's a wrap for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'!



Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have officially finished the filming of their most awaited movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.



On Sunday morning, Alia took to her Instagram to announce the big news. The 'Highway' actress shared a few BTS photos from the movie sets while announcing the wrap. In the first picture, Alia and the filmmaker are seen hugging each other and in the next photo, both are seen amid the shoot looking at the monitor. The third photo shows Alia posing with the movie crew.



Reflecting at the two-year journey, Alia called it a "gigantic life changing experience".

''We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!'' She wrote.



"But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you (sic)."



"When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!" Alia concluded emotionally.



The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book and will see Alia Bhatt don a new look as she plays a mafia queen -- owner of a brothel apparently.



Bhansali directorial was the first film to resume production earlier this month after the second coronavirus wave and is now scheduled to release in theatres on July 30.