'Bell Bottom', 'Conjuring 3', 'F9': Big theatrical releases to look forward to in the coming months

The COVID 19-second wave in India changed everything and it was an unprecedented time. Now, as the situation in India is significantly improving and the second wave ebbing away, cinemas are likely to reopen. While there is still no confirmation when the theatres are reopening again, several big films are lined up for theatrical releases. 

Owing to the second wave, numerous film which were to release in the past three months, got pushed indefinitely. With the hope of cinemas opening again soon, take a look at the big theatrical releases we can look forward to.

Fast and Furious 9

The new instalment in the hit film 'Fast & Furious 9' is dominating the overseas box office. After so many delays 'F9' is already out in international theatres and is raking big numbers. 

Vin Diesel upcoming movie is expected to release in India in late July.

 

Black Widow

The highly-anticipated Marvel superhero movie 'Black Widow' featuring Scarlett Johannson in the lead will soon release on July 9, 2021, in India. 

Bell Bottom

 Akshay Kumar's most awaited film 'Bell Bottom' is all set to hit theatres. The espionage thriller set in the eighties also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 27. 

A Quiet Place 2

John Krasinski directorial 'A Quite Place 2' is earning big numbers in the overseas box office. The movie is the first film to earn $100 million at the US box office since the pandemic led to the shutting down of theatres in March 2020.

As per the reports 'A Quiet Place 2' will release in the Indian theatres in the next three months. 

Conjuring 3

One of the most awaited horror films of the year, 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' made its silver screen debut on June 4, 2021, around the world and has taken the box office by storm and is now set to make a splash in India too. 

As per the reports, the movie is looking for an India release next month. 

Cruella

After missing Indian theatres on May 28 due to the covid-19 second wave, Emma Stone 'Cruella' iconic villainous drama will be out on August 27. 

