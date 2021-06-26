Malaika Arora wishes her 'sunshine' Arjun Kapoor with a sweet birthday post

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned 36 today. On his special day, his friends from the industry, fans took to social media to wish the actor. Marking the special day, his girlfriend Malaika Arora wished him with a sweet tribute.



Malaika took to her Instagram and shared an unseen picture of the couple. The picture seems to be taken when the couple were out on a run. Both of them can be seen sharing a warm hug and smiling as they posed in a picturesque background.



They are dressed in comfortable outfits, with Malaika was wearing comfortable athleisure while Arjun sported a pair of shorts and a comfy hoodie T-shirt. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor".

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for years now and made their relationship official in 2019. Malaika made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019 when she posted a romantic photo of the couple on her account. Since then, they have often been spotted together on several occasions.



Kapoor rang in his birthday at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel with family and close friends from the industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and more.