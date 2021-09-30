Did Kate Middleton pay tribute to Princess Diana at the premiere of 'No Time To Die'?

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made heads turn on Tuesday at the premiere of 'No Time To Die' as she walked the red carpet in a golden sequined ensemble.



Fans couldn't stop marvelling at how stunning the Duchess looked and some even felt it was a homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Time and again, Kate in her own subtle way has channelled Princess Diana - especially during public outings and has recreated some of Diana's looks from various events.

Many feel, her getup at the premiere of the latest James Bond film was no different.





Kate wore a golden Jenny Packham gown with a floor-length cape and detailing at the centre of the dress.



She accessorized the ensemble with matching earrings and wore her hair in an intricate bun.



In 1985, Diana attended the premiere of another popular Bond film 'A View to a Kill' dressed in a silver dress with similar detailing at the waist and shaping. Both dresses boasted likeness in their deep neckline, cinched waist, padded shoulders and shimmery colours.

On Tuesday night, Kate was joined by her husband Prince William who wore a traditional black, velvet tuxedo.

Accompanying them at the event were Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.