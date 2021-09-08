Ed Sheeran to drop 'Shivers' ahead of his new album release

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has revealed on his social media handles that he will be unveiling his latest single 'Shivers' on September 10. This number is part of his fourth studio album '=' that is slated to release on October 29.



"SHIVERS. The second single from Ed's fourth studio album is released next Friday 10th September," Sheeran tweeted along with an animated video.

Also read: 'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins looks dreamy as a bride; take a sneak peek into her secret wedding



The video is a brief introduction to what 'Shivers' is all about, in which Sheeran can be heard singing, "I took an arrow to the..."



Talking about 'Shivers', Ed Sheeran, a multiple-platinum Grammy winner, wrote on his Instagram handle, "So my second official single from my 4th studio album is called Shivers, and its out September 10th," Sheeran wrote. "I wrote this as soon as the Divide tour ended in a rented farm in Suffolk where we had set up a studio for a couple of weeks to see what happened. It was written over the course of 3 days which is very different for me, but I felt it was too special to get wrong. It was originally meant to be the first single but I just didn't see a world where Bad Habits existed if it didn't come out in the summer. Shivers always felt more autumnal. I hope you like it, I bloody love it. The video is wild, but youl see that next week."

Also read: Netizens get it right! Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant again with a sweet video

See all his fun, intriguing social media posts pertaining to 'Shivers' here: