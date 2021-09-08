'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins looks dreamy as a bride; take a sneak peek into her secret wedding

Happy news for ‘Emily in Paris’ fans as lead actress Lily Collins tied the knot with beau Charlie McDowell in a secret wedding.

Sharing pictures from her stunning wedding on Instagram, Lily looked right out of a fairytale in her pristine white gown as she smiled with partner McDowell.

The actress captioned the pics: “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣ Photo by: @cedarandpines.”

McDowell shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing, “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins.”

Lily Collins and Charles McDowell got engaged last September.

Lily shot to fame as the peppy, fun and ambitious girl from ‘Emily in Paris’ as she takes up an important job in Paris and balances life in the French country without having any knowledge of their language. The series debuted on Netflix and became a massive hit.

