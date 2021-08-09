Ed Sheeran, Mick Jagger join hands with Bollywood for 'We For India' Covid relief event

Some of the biggest names of the global entertainment industry are coming together to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in India.



Musicians like Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran and Sir Mick Jagger will join hands with prominent Bollywood stars for a virtual live fundraising event called 'We For India: Saving Lives'.



The concert will take place on Sunday, August 15 and will be live from London and Mumbai. The event will be live streamed on Facebook and will feature 80 Indian performers including Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.



Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, Jay Shetty and Nancy Ajram will also be a part of the event.



Stars like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, R. Madhavan, Farhan Akhtar, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Pratik Gandhi will also be making an appearance. The event will be hosted by Rajkummar Rao.



Veteran writer Javed Akhtar, dance maestros Prabhudeva and Remo D`Souza, music world`s superstars AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, Pandit Bikram Ghosh, Mithoon, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, Swanand Kirkire, Shantanu Moitra, Kanika Kapoor, Lisa Mishra and sporting superstar Mahesh Bhupati will also be seen participating in some of the most endearing and enthralling performances.

The show will also feature medical professionals who will share their experiences and urgent requirements to keep India safe.

Further amplifying the glamour quotient will be diva queens such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Kalki Koechlin, Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Alaya F.

Proceeds from the event will be utilised to provide critical-care facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, and essential medicines as well as ICU units.

Funds will also go towards supporting the staffing of vaccination centres. Funds will also be mobilised to support long-term public recovery and rebuild livelihoods such as those thrust into poverty due to a decline in earnings and complete loss of income.