/What is ADÉLA’s ‘Nicole Kidman’ song about? Why the track is going viral

The internet has found a new pop anthem, and it has a very famous name attached to it. Slovak singer-songwriter ADÉLA has caught listeners’ attention with “Nicole Kidman,” a track from her debut album Prima that celebrates the actress’s glamour and screen presence. Inspired partly by Kidman’s performances, the track references Moulin Rouge!, Babygirl and her AMC commercial. Its catchy sound and celebrity-backed social media trend have helped turn it viral.

ADÉLA’s Nicole Kidman song: Meaning and viral trend explained

A song named after a Hollywood actress has become an unexpected social media sensation. Slovak singer-songwriter ADÉLA’s latest track “Nicole Kidman” has attracted attention for its upbeat pop production, cheeky take on celebrity glamour and references to some of the actress’s most recognisable screen moments.

The track appears on ADÉLA’s debut album Prima, released in September 2026. But its appeal extends beyond the music itself: the song has become a soundtrack for social media clips, with celebrities joining in and Nicole Kidman herself taking part in the trend.

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Despite its title, the song is not a conventional biography or a straightforward tribute to the actress. Instead, ADÉLA uses Kidman as a symbol of confidence, glamour and the kind of star presence that commands attention.

What did ADÉLA say about Nicole Kidman song?

In a recent interview with Pop Crave, the singer revealed that Kidman gave her the green light, and since the song’s release has been showing the Slovak pop star an immense amount of love through reposting the music video, talking about the song on social media and even using it in her own posts.

“I can’t believe Nicole Kidman knows who I am,” Adéla said. “To get the recognition from the person that you wrote the song about, and it being not just any person, it’s Nicole Kidman. Like, she’s a legend.”

Nicole Kidman responds to ADÉLA's song on Jimmy Fallon show?

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September, Nicole Kidman praised the artist and her viral tribute track. Nicole expressed amazement, joking that she could barely remember half of the movies featured in the video and calling ADÉLA "so talented". Kidman had previously shown support for ADÉLA by using her song 'Ain't in LA" for her TikTok debut,

Internet reacts to ADÉLA's Nicole Kidman track

The song brings together several elements that work well on social media: an energetic pop sound, a memorable name, playful lyrics and a concept that lends itself to dressing up, lip-syncing and celebrity-inspired videos.

Its momentum grew further when Kidman joined Dua Lipa, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig in a video set to the track at Chanel’s show during Paris Fashion Week. Seeing the actress participate in a trend built around a song bearing her own name added an extra layer of humour and made the clip a talking point.

One user worte, “The best part of Nicole Kidman from ADÉLA is this one and I don't have anyone to argue about it like I really how this part sounds and I don't like the other viral tiktok part as much.”

Another user wrote, "I don't know what ADÉLA put in the Nicole Kidman song, but it's so addicting I can't get it out of ny head. I feel like Nicole."

All about ADÉLA

ADÉLA is a Slovak singer, songwriter, and dancer. Born in November 2003, in Bratislava, Slovakia, she has trained extensively in classical ballet from a young age, including at the English National Ballet School before transitioning into music.

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