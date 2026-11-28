Hollywood is gearing up for a major box office clash this December, with Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three and Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday arriving in theatres around the same time. While fans are excited for the faceoff, Villeneuve is not particularly pleased with the situation.

Denis Villeneuve on Dune 3

In an interview with TIME magazine, the filmmaker spoke about the challenges he faced while bringing the Dune trilogy to the big screen.

He recalled how the first Dune film arrived towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the sequel's release was affected by the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

“The first ‘Dune’ came out at the end of the pandemic. We made a great box office in a very rough environment. But we had the winds against us. Then the second movie, same thing," he said. "We were meant to release in the fall, and we had to release at the end of winter because of the two Hollywood strikes. We had success, but it was not easy.”

Denis Villeneuve reacts to Doomsday and Dune 3 clash

After navigating the challenges associated with the first two films, Villeneuve believed the concluding chapter of his trilogy would finally get an uninterrupted theatrical release. However, Marvel's decision to schedule Avengers: Doomsday for the same December window changed those expectations.

“The third time, I said to myself, ‘Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release.’ Then Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth,” he said.

“So I was deeply disappointed. But we had committed to this date, to Imax. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema.”

About Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday

Dune: Part Three is expected to bring Denis Villeneuve's ambitious science-fiction trilogy to its conclusion. Based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah, the film features Timothée Chalamet returning as Paul Atreides, alongside Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson.