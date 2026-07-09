/Dune 3 trailer: Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides faces his greatest challenge yet

The wait is finally over for the fans of Dune! The makers unveiled the trailer of Dune 3, the third and final chapter in Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi saga, offering a glimpse into Paul Atreides' next chapter. Packed with breathtaking visuals, political intrigue and emotional stakes, the trailer sets the tone for what promises to be the franchise's most intense installment.

Trailer of Dune 3

The trailer of Dune 3 Timothée Chalamet reprising his role as Paul, who is now struggling with the

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devastating consequences of the Fremen jihad being carried out in his name. Zendaya also appears in several scenes highlighting the fractured relationship between Chani and Paul after the events of Dune Part Two.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Scytale, portrayed by Robert Pattison, hinting at a dangerous conspiracy against Paul and the imperial throne. In addition, it also showcases Anya Taylor-Hoy's Alia Atreides covered in blood and screaming, as well as Paul and Chani's twins held by their parents. The clip ends with Chani summoning a sandworm.

Rather than revealing major plot twists, it focuses on the immense burden of power and the consequences of Paul Atreides' rise as a messianic figure. Packed with breathtaking visuals, political intrigue and emotional stakes, the trailer sets the tone for what promises to be the franchise's most intense installment.

Netizens' reaction to Dune 3 trailer

Soon after the release of the trailer, fans flooded the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "This is the best trailer I have ever seen, and I think this is going to be the greatest movie of all time."

Another user wrote, "Denis Villeneuve is about to deliver a trilogy for the ages. If Dune: Messiah lives up to this trailer, it'll stand shoulder to shoulder with The Lord of the Rings."

"Couldn't have asked for a better villain to this finale- Robert Pattinson", wrote the third X user.

All about Dune 3

Dune Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem. It is based on the novels written by Frank Herbert. The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer.

Joining Villeneuve behind the camera are Oscar-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.