/Dune: Part Three first look out! Robert Pattinson joins Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya in Denis Villeneuve's epic conclusion | See pics

The makers of Dune: Part Three have offered fans a sneak peek into the final chapter of the acclaimed franchise. The first-look posters for the film's central characters have been unveiled, sending fans into a frenzy.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the third installment is said to bring the beloved franchise to an end.

First look posters

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On Monday, the team took to social media to release nine posters in total. Dune: Part Three is led by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, who are reprising their role as Paul Atreides and Chani. What caught the attention of the fans was Robert Pattinson joining the cast as antagonist Scytale.

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Warner Bros. also unveiled that Isaach de Bankolé will also be a part of the third installment as Farok. Several similar faces are set to return for the final chapter, including Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

Jason Momoa to return with a new version

Jason Momoa is also confirmed to be a part of the film, despite his character’s apparent death in the first installment. This time, he is set to appear as Hayt, a version of Duncan Idaho.

The film also marks the return of Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides after she appeared in the last installment. With the posters, the makers also announced that the teaser will be released tomorrow.

About Dune: Part Three

The film is said to be based on Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert, and fans will be able to witness what happens years after the events of Dune: Part Two. As per reports, the third chapter is set to follow the aftermath of Paul Atreides’ rise to power as Emperor.

The Dune franchise began with Dune: Part One, which was released in 2021, followed by Dune: Part 2, which came out in 2024. Both films received critical and commercial success, leaving fans excited for the conclusion.