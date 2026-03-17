/Jane Fonda shades Barbra Streisand over Robert Redford tribute at Oscars 2026: ‘I made four films with him ’

Jane Fonda has questioned the Academy’s decision on why Barbara Streisand-and not her- was asked to pay a tribute to Robert Redford on the Oscars stage on Sunday night during the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars.

On Sunday night, veteran singer-actress Barbara Streisand paid a warm tribute to actor Robert Redford, who died in September 2025.

‘I have more to say’

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During the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jane Fonda was asked by Entertainment Tonight about her thoughts on this year’s In Memoriam montage, specifically about the late Diane Keaton. Keaton and Fonda worked together in Book Club in 2018 and then later its 2023 sequel.

“Oh, I didn’t see that!” Fonda said, referring to the moment when Rachel McAdams paid tribute to her “The Family Stone” co-star Keaton. “Oh God, her passing really hit me hard. We lost a lot of talented people.”

Fonda then playfully quipped, “I want to know, how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford? She only made one movie with him. I made four! I have more to say.”

Jane Fonda remembers Robert Redford

When the veteran star was asked to talk about Redford, Fonda laughed and said, “I was always in love with him.”

Redford died on Sept. 16, 2025, at the age of 89. He and Fonda starred in four films together, including The Chase, Barefoot in the Park, The Electric Horseman, and Our Souls at Night.

Fonda also described Redford as the “most gorgeous human being” who had “such great values.”

“He did a lot for movies. He really changed movies,” she continued. “Lifted up independent movies.”

In Memorium segment at the Oscars

At the 98th Academy Awards, Barbara Streisand appeared on stage to pay tribute to Redford. The two had starred in the 1973 romantic drama The Way We Were.

“After I read the first script of ‘The Way We Were,’ I could only imagine one man in the role and that was Robert Redford,” Streisand said. “But he turned it down because he said the character had no backbone. He doesn’t stand for anything, and he was right. So many drafts later, Bob finally agreed to do it. He was a brilliant, subtle actor, and we had a wonderful time playing off each other because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do in a scene.”