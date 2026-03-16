/Dharmendra not honoured at Oscars 2026 In Memoriam: 'It’s mainly a Hollywood show'

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, was omitted from the In Memoriam segment at the 98th Academy Awards, and Indian fans were not very thrilled about it.

The Academy Awards were held on March 16, marking the official end of the 2025 award season. The night honoured the best of cinema, including actors, writers, singers, and the legends who made the world of art great but sadly left us last year. In the special In Memoriam segment, the Oscars gave a powerful tribute to Rob Reiner, his wife Michele Reiner, Catherine O'Hara, Diane Keaton, and Robert Duvall.

Dharmendra omitted from In Memoriam segment

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The special segment featured emotional tributes to cinema legends who passed away last year. Among many names, Indian fans were waiting to see Dharmendra, but he did not appear in the segment.



Dharmendra is one of the legends of Indian cinema who ruled the retro era, and his absence from the extended version of the segment this year surprised many viewers.

After seeing him left out of the mention, several fans expressed their anger and quickly pointed it out on social media.

Also read: Political statements by celebs take over the Oscars 2026

One social media user wrote,''The Oscars showed a list of people who passed away last year, yet didn’t mention Dharmendra—a legendary Indian actor who gave his entire life to cinema. Why so much hype when our icons get no recognition? After all, it’s mainly a Hollywood show, not truly international.#Oscars.''

Dharmendra was missed during the telecast, even though he was honoured at the BAFTA Awards 2026. Apart from the ceremony segment, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has mentioned the actor in the list published on the Academy’s website. Veteran actor Manoj Kumar was also missing from the main ceremony, but his name was mentioned in the list.

But seems like not only Dharmendra, but many Western stars were also missed. Brigitte Bardot, James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane, Bud Cort, Tom Noonan and Julian McMahon were also missing from the telecast.

Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek passed away in February, and their deaths were shocking news in the entertainment world. Dane died on February 1,9 following a battle with ALS at the age of 53, while Van Der Beek breathed his last at age 48 on February 11.

Oscars In Memoriam segment

The 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment was emotional. Billy Crystal opened the segment with a tribute to Rob Reiner, who was reportedly stabbed to death along with his wife.