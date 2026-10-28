/Dune: Part Three final trailer out! Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides faces conspiracy and rebellion

The makers of Dune: Part Three have unveiled the final trailer for the upcoming chapter in the story of Paul Atreides. The footage released on October 27 gives a glimpse of how power has changed the character, with Timothée Chalamet playing an emperor struggling to protect his position from enemies.

Set nearly two decades after Paul takes control of the Imperium, the film focuses on the consequences of his rule and the growing opposition to his empire. Once seen as a potential saviour, Paul now faces the darker legacy of his holy war.

Dune: Part Three final trailer

The trailer begins with Paul using the Voice on his wife, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), to question her about a plot against him. It also features scenes with Robert Pattinson’s Scytale and Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling), who point towards a wider conspiracy.

Additionally, the footage offers glimpses of Paul’s strained relationships with those closest to him. As he attempts to maintain control over the empire, the consequences of his decisions begin to threaten both his political position and his personal life.

One of the trailer’s biggest revelations is around Chani, played by Zendaya. Following her departure from Paul at the end of Dune: Part Two, she appears to oppose his rule and is seen fighting against him.

The film also features Jason Momoa as Hayt, a clone of Duncan Idaho, and Isaach de Bankolé as Farok.

About Dune: Part 3

Alongside Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Three features several familiar faces from the earlier films. Florence Pugh returns as Princess Irulan, Rebecca Ferguson reprises her role as Lady Jessica, Anya Taylor-Joy returns as Alia Atreides, and Javier Bardem is back as Stilgar. Josh Brolin also returns as Gurney Halleck.

Pattinson joins the ensemble as Scytale, a key figure in the conspiracy against Paul.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three draws on Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah. The story follows Paul’s rise to power to examine the consequences of his position as emperor and the forces seeking to remove him.

The screenplay is written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Joe Caracciolo, with Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer serving as executive producers.

Linus Sandgren serves as cinematographer, taking over from Greig Fraser, who worked on the first two films. The production team also includes production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, costume designer Jacqueline West and composer Hans Zimmer.