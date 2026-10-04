/Lindsay Lohan marks ‘Mean Girls’ day by recreating iconic movie scene

It has been 22 years since Mean Girls first hit theatres, but the 2004 teen comedy continues to remain a pop-culture favourite. From its memorable characters and one-liners to moments that have become annual traditions, the film continues to find new audiences years after its release. For ‘Mean Girls’ Day, Lindsay Lohan joined the celebrations by recreating one of the movie’s most recognisable scenes.

Lindsay Lohan recreates Mean Girls scene

The actress, who played Cady Heron in the 2004 teen comedy, shared a new video on October 3 for Mean Girls Day on social media platform X, recreating the classroom exchange that helped turn the date into an annual Mean Girls tradition. This time, however, her scene partner was not Jonathan Bennett, who played Cady’s crush Aaron Samuels in the original film.

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Instead, Waters, who directed the original Mean Girls, appeared alongside Lohan in the recreated scene. Their reunion also has another connection to the actress’ current career. In the original movie, Cady is sitting behind Aaron in class when he turns around and asks her what day it is. The simple exchange became one of the film’s most recognisable moments, with October 3 eventually becoming an unofficial holiday for fans.

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For the unversed, Lohan and Waters are set to work together again on Netflix’s upcoming film Return to You. The movie will also star Henry Golding and follows a successful lawyer who receives a DVD that was intended for the husband of a dying woman. She eventually sets out to find him and deliver the recording.

All about Mean Girls movie

The 2004 teen comedy film is all about Cady Heron, a homeschool teenager who moves from Africa to Illinois and gets pulled into the ruthless, clique-driven world of America high school. Helmed by Mark Waters, produced by Lorne Michaels, and written by Tina Fey, the film stars Lindsay Lohan, s Rachel McAdams, Fey, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Neil Flynn, Jonathan Bennett, and Amanda Seyfried, among others.

The film was a box office success, and it bagged several awards, including that Lindsay Lohan won two MTV Movie Awards and three Teen Choice Awards.

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