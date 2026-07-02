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Lindsay Lohan turns 40: Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday- 5 best movies of the actress-singer on OTT platforms

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 12:33 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:33 IST

Lindsay Lohan turns 40 on July 2. Delivering several of her best performances in hit movies, the actress has garnered immense love and respect and carved her niche in Hollywood.

Lidndsay Lohan's best movies
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(Photograph: AFP)

Lidndsay Lohan's best movies

Lindsay Dee Lohan is a popular American actress, singer, and songwriter. Lohan has delivered memorable performances in multiple projects such as Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, A Prairie Home Companion and many more. At the age of three, she gained early recognition as a child star and later cemented her status in the film industry.

Mean Girls
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(Photograph: X)

Mean Girls

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Lohan achieved major recognition through the role of Cady Heron. When Heron, a teen, moves from Africa to the US, she falls for the ex-boyfriend of Regina George, the school's ruthless Queen Bee, which gets her into trouble.

The Parent Trap
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(Photograph: X)

The Parent Trap

The 1998 family comedy film features 11-year-old Lindsay Lohan in a dual role as identical twins separated at birth. After meeting at a summer camp, they discover their true identities and switch places.

Freaky Friday
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(Photograph: X)

Freaky Friday

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Lohan plays Anna Coleman, a teenager who magically swaps bodies with her strict mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), after arguing at a Chinese restaurant. The two are forced to enjoy each other's lives until they develop mutual empathy and break the spell.

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
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(Photograph: X)

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

The American actress and singer plays Mary, also known as Lola. The movie centres on her as she is devastated when her mother relocates the family from vibrant New York City to the sleepy suburbs of Dellwood, New Jersey. There, she gets entangled with Carla Santini and befriends Ella.

A Prairie Home Companion
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(Photograph: X)

A Prairie Home Companion

Where to watch: YouTube

Lindsay Lohan plays Lola Johnson, a mopey teenager who feels trapped backstage while watching her mother, Yolanda, played by Meryl Streep, performing on a dying, nostalgic radio show.

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