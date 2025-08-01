American actress Lindsay Lohan, who gained global recognition after her portrayal of Cady Heron in the Mean Girls movie, which released in 2004, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Freakier Friday, which is the sequel to Freaky Friday. Lindsay revealed the main reason she left Hollywood to relocate to Dubai.

Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on why she left Hollywood

In an appearance on the show Live with Kelly and Mark, Lindsay Lohan revealed, "It's just far away from Hollywood and I live a very normal life. There's no worry of like, I can't go eat at this place cause someone's gonna take a picture of my son. And it's just, I feel very safe."

When the host asked about snapping photos in public, Lindsay Lohan replied, saying, "No, it's not legal. You can't even take a picture of someone else if you're at a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here."

For the unversed, Lindsay Lohan had relocated to Dubai in 2014. On November 28, 2021, she announced her engagement to financier Bader Shammas after three years of dating. On July 2, 2022, a representative confirmed that the couple were married after she called him her husband on her Instagram birthday post.

However, Lindsay later revealed that they had tied the knot on April 3, 2022. In July 2023, the couple embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy in Dubai.

All about Lindsay Lohan and her upcoming film Freakier Friday

After beginning her acting career as a child actor in the early 1990s, Lohan, at age eleven, made her film debut in Disney's hugely successful remake of The Parent Trap (1998). Freaky Friday (2003) remains her highest-grossing film, while Mean Girls (2004), both a critical and commercial success, became a cult classic. She has appeared in several films, including Irish Wish, Our Little Secret, I Know Who Killed Me, and Just My Luck, among others.

Freakier Friday is helmed by Nisha Ganatra and is written by Jordan Weiss. It is based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel and also features Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgairini, and Christina Vidal Mitchell, among others.