/Jason Momoa goes clean shaven to highlight eco campaign and prep for Dune 3

Actress Jason Momoa has a new look. After nearly six years, the actor has gone clean-shaven. Momoa shaved off his iconic beard to promote his eco-campaign to create awareness about single-use plastics. Taking to Instagram, Momoa uploaded a video talking about his sustainable water company Mananalu. The actor also did it to prepare for his upcoming role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 3, which is based on the book Dune: Messiah, where he will reprise his role as Duncan Idaho.

Jason Momoa shaves off his beard for awareness campaign

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted, "Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again. I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic. Now, we’re taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitises and bottles water onsite."

Then in the video, Momoa addressed Denis Villeneuve, saying, “Only for you, Denis,” and proceeded to trim off the beard, and after looking at a half-shaven face, he added, “God damnit, I hate it!”

How Duncan Idaho returns despite his death in Dune: Part 2

Now you might be wondering how Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho will be returning for Dune: Part 3 despite his character’s apparent death, but don't worry, we've got you covered. In Dune: Messiah, Duncan Idaho is resurrected as a 'Ghola', a genetically engineered clone, presented as a gift to Emperor Paul Atreides. While this new version of Duncan retains his original appearance, he has no memory of his past life.

What to expect from Dune: Part 3

Unbeknownst to both Duncan and Paul, this new clone of the character has been sublimely programmed to kill the emperor when an opportunity presents itself. As the duo reignite their friendship, Duncan slowly starts to regain his memories and must find a way to stop the conspirators that programmed him.

Dune's star-studded cast returns

The rest of the main cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Anya Taylor-Joy, will be reprising their roles. The movie is currently being filmed in Budapest, and Dune: Part 3 will be hitting the big screen on December 18, 2026.

