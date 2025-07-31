/From The Mask to The Crow: 10 Comic book classics from the 90s you shouldn’t miss

Long before Marvel and DC films took over theatres, the 1990s laid the groundwork for comic book movies with a mix of dark antiheroes, masked vigilantes, and stylish action. From gritty cult classics like The Crow and Blade to quirky, genre-blending hits like The Mask and Men in Black, the decade saw a diverse range of adaptations that proved comic books weren’t just for kids. These films helped shape the superhero genre as we know it today



10 Comic book classics from the 90s you shouldn’t miss

The Crow (1994)

The Crow (1994) Photograph: (X)

A dark, atmospheric revenge tale about Eric Draven, a musician resurrected by an ancient spirit to avenge his and his fiancée’s brutal murders. Brandon Lee’s haunting performance and the film’s gothic style made it a cult classic.

Blade (1998)

Blade (1998) Photograph: (X)

Wesley Snipes stars as a half-human, half-vampire vampire hunter in this gritty, blood-soaked thriller. Blade helped pave the way for modern superhero movies with its sleek action and unapologetic tone.

The Mask (1994)

The Mask (1994) Photograph: (X)

Jim Carrey delivers a career-defining performance as Stanley Ipkiss, a shy bank clerk who transforms into a chaotic green-faced trickster. This wild comic adaptation is a great blend of slapstick and superhero antics.

The Phantom (1996)

The Phantom (1996) Photograph: (X)

Billy Zane dons the purple suit as Kit Walker, the latest in a long line of crimefighters. Campy but charming, The Phantom channels classic adventure films and delivers a fun homage to a classic superhero.



Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black (1997) Photograph: (X)

Based on the Malibu comic, this sci-fi comedy follows secret agents K and J, played by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, who monitor extraterrestrial life on Earth. The movie is witty, imaginative, and endlessly rewatchable.

The Shadow (1994)

The Shadow (1994) Photograph: (X)

Alec Baldwin plays a mysterious, telepathic vigilante with a dark past in 1930s New York. The Shadow blends noir aesthetics with supernatural elements in a moody comic book adaptation. This movie is an underrated gem.

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Mask of Zorro (1998) Photograph: (X)

Antonio Banderas teams up with Anthony Hopkins in this swashbuckling tale of revenge and heroism. It’s a stylish, high-energy reboot of the iconic masked swordsman that is a fun ride from start to finish.



Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Returns (1992) Photograph: (X)

Tim Burton’s gothic sequel sees Michael Keaton return as Batman, facing off against Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic Catwoman. The movie is dark, bold, and visually striking and was the last good Batman film for a decade.

Mystery Men (1999)

Mystery Men (1999) Photograph: (X)

A group of misfit wannabe superheroes with questionable powers attempt to save the day. The movie is a quirky, offbeat satire of the superhero genre that was way ahead of its time.

Tank Girl (1995)

Tank Girl (1995) Photograph: (X)

Lori Petty stars as a rebellious heroine in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Based on the British cult comic, this anarchic, punk-fuelled ride is chaotic, loud, and weird in all the best ways.

