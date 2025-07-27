Zombie movies have long terrified and thrilled audiences, becoming a staple of the horror genre. Whether you are a fan of apocalyptic survival stories or gory undead rampages, there is a zombie movie out there for you. These 10 zombie films showcase the very best the genre has to offer, from cult classics to modern masterpieces.

10 Must-watch Zombie movies for every horror fan

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Night of the Living Dead (1968) Photograph: (X)

George A. Romero’s classic redefined horror, introducing a bleak, grounded vision of the undead. Its social commentary and atmospheric tension remain powerful even now. The movie follows seven people trapped in a farmhouse during a Zombie outbreak. The movie stars Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Marilyn Eastman, and Karl Hardman.



28 Days Later (2002)

28 Days Later (2002) Photograph: (X)

Danny Boyle’s harrowing vision of a virus-ravaged Britain is a classic. It has fast-moving Zombies and a raw, documentary-like style that made the apocalypse feel disturbingly real. The movie follows a bicycle courier, who wakes up from a coma after a Zombie outbreak. The movie stars Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, and Christopher Eccleston.



Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan (2016) Photograph: (X)

This South Korean thriller masterfully combines emotional storytelling with relentless zombie action, focusing on a father’s desperate attempt to protect his daughter on a train during a Zombie outbreak. The movie stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok.

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

Dawn of the Dead (1978) Photograph: (X)

A brutal follow-up to Night of the Living Dead, the sequel explores survivalism and human nature within the walls of an abandoned shopping mall. The movie stars David Emge, Ken Foree, Scott Reiniger, and Gaylen Ross.

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016) Photograph: (X)

A haunting take on the genre, this film blends science fiction with horror, questioning the future of humanity through the lens of a young girl who is both infected and self-aware. The movie stars Gemma Arterton, Paddy Considine, Glenn Close, and Sennia Nanua.

REC (2007)

REC (2007) Photograph: (X)

This Spanish found-footage horror is a claustrophobic descent into madness, documenting a reporter and firefighter team trapped in a quarantined building filled with Zombies.



The Battery (2012)

The Battery (2012) Photograph: (X)

This indie film that trades jump scares for emotional depth follows two former baseball players navigating a decimated world and deals with the psychological toll of survival. The movie stars Jeremy Gardner, Adam Cronheim, and Niels Bolle.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead (2004) Photograph: (X)

Though known for its comedy, Edgar Wright’s film treats its horror elements with surprising seriousness, using the zombie apocalypse as a backdrop to explore complex themes.

Extinction (2015)

Extinction (2015) Photograph: (X)

A unique take on the genre, the Zombie infection spreads not through bites, but language. Set mostly inside a radio station, he movie is a chilling watch from start to finish.



Pontypool (2008)

Pontypool (2008) Photograph: (X)

A unique take on the genre, the Zombie infection spreads not through bites, but language. Set mostly inside a radio station, he movie is a chilling watch from start to finish.

