/7 must watch Bruce Lee movies that showcase his legendary screen presence and martial arts mastery

It’s been 52 years since the world lost Bruce Lee, but his legacy in martial arts and cinema remains unmatched. With just a handful of films, Lee changed the face of action movies forever. He blended his charisma, philosophy, and breathtaking physicality to deliver one-of-a-kind performances. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering him for the first time, these seven films are proof that he was a true pioneer.
Bruce Lee’s final completed film is also his most iconic. A blend of espionage and martial arts, it follows Lee infiltrates a no-holds-barred martial arts tournament. It’s stylish, powerful, and a perfect showcase of Lee's talent.
Set in Rome, Bruce Lee stars as a kung fu expert protecting his family’s restaurant. It’s best known for the legendary showdown between Lee and Chuck Norris in the Colosseum.
Also known as The Chinese Connection, Lee plays a student avenging his master’s mysterious death. The movie is intense, emotional, and has some of his most memorable fight scenes.
Bruce Lee’s first major film tells the story of a young man caught up in a drug-smuggling ring. The movie is Gritty and raw, and made him a star in Asia.
Bruce Lee plays Kato, the stylish and deadly sidekick, who steals every scene. This American TV show introduced his martial arts talent to a global audience.
Though incomplete at the time of his death, the finished film features Bruce Lee’s legendary fight up a pagoda, with each level presenting a new challenge, wearing his now iconic yellow jumpsuit.
In a brief but memorable role in this detective series, which incorporated his philosophy towards martial arts and life. He also delivered one of his most memorable take-down scenes.