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'It was the worst and best time of my life': Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie suffered from an eating disorder

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Nov 14, 2026, 15:50 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2026, 15:50 IST
'It was the worst and best time of my life': Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie suffered from an eating disorder

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 18-year-old daughter, Vivienne, has revealed she was hospitalised earlier this year for an eating disorder 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne has suffered from an eating disorder. The 18-year-old shared her struggle with hospitalisation during an art exhibition in Los Angeles titled The Tulip Field, where her artwork was displayed.

Vivienne revealed that she was hospitalised for treatment earlier this year, an experience that led her to create a series of paintings that were put on display.

Weeks after dropping her father Brad Pitt's surname and now going by Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, she discussed her experience in an artist statement.

In one statement, she wrote: ''I feel so numb right now to everything, and if I eat, that numbness will stop, and that scares me more than anything.''

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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