/'It was the worst and best time of my life': Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie suffered from an eating disorder

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne has suffered from an eating disorder. The 18-year-old shared her struggle with hospitalisation during an art exhibition in Los Angeles titled The Tulip Field, where her artwork was displayed.

Vivienne revealed that she was hospitalised for treatment earlier this year, an experience that led her to create a series of paintings that were put on display.

Weeks after dropping her father Brad Pitt's surname and now going by Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, she discussed her experience in an artist statement.