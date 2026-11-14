/Samay Raina to make Koffee With Karan debut? Comedian hints at appearance with Instagram post

Samay Raina appears to be getting ready for a conversation on Karan Johar's famous couch. The comedian recently shared a poster of Koffee With Karan 9 on his Instagram Story, sparking excitement among fans.

Although Samay did not write anything alongside the picture, the post comes not long after Karan Johar spoke about having the comedian on the guest list. The filmmaker-host had already revealed that Samay would be appearing alongside comedian Tanmay Bhat and filmmaker Farah Khan in an upcoming episode.

KJo on having Samay, Tanmay and Farah on the show

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan discussed the thought process behind putting together the guest list for the ninth season.

The filmmaker said he preferred having guests with whom he shared a comfortable bond instead of approaching people who might accept an invitation out of obligation.

Talking about the episode featuring Samay, Tanmay and Farah, Karan said, "I had one episode with Tanmay, Samay Raina and Farah Khan. I know i am going to have a blast because they will attack me more than I am capable of doing to them,"

Samay Raina Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

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He also explained that the conversations were planned around the personalities of the guests and their individual circumstances.

Samay Raina's earlier appearance on KWK

This will not be the first time Samay has been a part of the show. His name came up during an earlier episode featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

During a segment, Varun was asked to call someone and get them to say, "Hi Karan, it's me." He chose to ring Samay, but the comedian's response took the conversation in an unexpected direction.

When Samay picked up, he casually revealed, "At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend."

Karan, who was listening to the call, immediately reminded him that he was speaking during Koffee With Karan. The host then jokingly encouraged the comedian to be equally candid if he ever appeared on the show, saying, "This is how you should be on Koffee With Karan. Come out and tell me the truth about your girlfriend."

The exchange became a talking point, particularly amid speculation about Samay's relationship with actress Medha Shankr.

Koffee With Karan 9 so far?

The ninth season has featured Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna so far.