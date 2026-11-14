/Amanda Seyfried misses Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Actor Awards eligibility; Here's what happened

From Mean Girls to Mamma Mia! and many projects, Amanda Seyfried has made herself one of the renowned actresses in Hollywood. However, Seyfried's performance in You Can See Everything has created a hurdle, as the actress has been excluded from being part of the awards race. Three major awards organisations have deemed her ineligible for their acting categories because of the film's documentary classification, although her Oscar prospects remain open.

Why has Amanda Seyfried been ruled ineligible for three major awards?

Amanda Seyfried's performance in You Can See Everything has sparked an unusual discussion during the ongoing awards season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has been ruled ineligible for acting nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Awards and Actor Awards, which are presented by SAG-AFTRA.

The decision stems from the film's classification as a documentary rather than a conventional scripted feature. Although Seyfried appears in dramatised sequences and recreates conversations involving Elizabeth Holmes, the three organisations have not cleared her performance for their respective acting categories. The Critics Choice Awards, however, have taken a different position and approved Seyfried for consideration in the Best Supporting Actress category. This means her performance has not been completely shut out of the awards conversation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, representatives of the committee have given A24 assurances that there is no apparent reason to prevent Seyfried from being considered. However, this is not a formal eligibility confirmation. The Academy's official decision is expected in early December 2026.

A24, which is distributing the documentary, is reportedly concentrating on the Oscar campaign instead of pursuing an appeal against the Actor Awards decision. If approved, Seyfried could potentially make awards history, as no performer has previously received an acting nomination from a major awards organisation for a documentary performance.

Amanda Seyfried's reaction to the award situation?

Seyfried has expressed enthusiasm about promoting the documentary and her work in it, despite the complicated awards situation. In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress acknowledged that the reenactments were challenging and that she had not initially expected to receive awards consideration for a documentary.

She also recognised that awards campaigns demand considerable time and energy but said she was willing to participate. Seyfried expressed pride in the film and her collaboration with the filmmakers, adding that the unusual nature of the experience made her particularly enthusiastic about supporting it

All about Amanda Seyfried's role in You Can See Everything

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything explores the life of former Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the period leading up to her imprisonment. In the documentary, Seyfried appears partly as herself, reflecting on her experience playing Holmes, while also returning to the character through reenactments of conversations that the filmmakers could not capture on camera.

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