/Amanda Seyfried reacts to red-carpet moments amid Elizabeth Holmes documentary buzz

Amanda Seyfried has portrayed real-life figures on screen, but her latest connection to Elizabeth Holmes has brought an unexpected challenge during interviews. After reporters asked about the former Theranos chief at a recent red-carpet event, Seyfried offered hesitant and cryptic responses before acknowledging the awkwardness of the exchanges on social media.

Amanda Seyfried's red-carpet interview as Elizabeth Holmes returns to the spotlight

The Housemaid actress attended the Academy Museum’s sixth annual gala in Los Angeles on October 17, shortly after the release of Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary. When reporters brought up Holmes, the actress appeared reluctant to elaborate. In one exchange, Seyfried described her life as “interesting” and suggested that there were things she could not discuss. When asked what she would prefer to talk about instead, she pointed reporters towards lighter subjects, including Halloween, emus, apple pie, olives and hard cider.

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The unusual answers prompted confusion among viewers who later saw clips of the interactions circulating on social media. Seyfried appeared to recognise how her responses had come across. Under a video of one interview shared on Instagram, she commented, “What AM I even saying,” acknowledging the awkwardness of the exchange.

Amanda Seyfried asks reporters not to question her

In another interaction, Seyfried approached a Variety reporter with a warning: “Don’t ask me anything! Do not ask me anything.” When the reporter asked what she was referring to, the actress replied, “I got nothing to say.” Asked why she had attended the event, she answered simply, “Diamonds.”

The interviewer then played along with a reference to the documentary’s title, You Can See Everything. Seyfried smiled but continued to avoid discussing Holmes directly, responding, “I don’t know what you mean.” She was also asked whether The Dropout could return for a second season. Seyfried laughed and said, “I don’t think so. But life is long.” When asked whether she had kept up with Holmes’ story, she gave a brief response: “On and off.”

All about the Elizabeth Holmes documentary

The Elizabeth Holmes documentary is titled You Can See Everything, a three-hour film directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. The film follows Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, starting 34 days before she reported to federal prison in 2023 for defrauding investors.

Produced in secret over three years by A24, it features secret intimate footage of Elizabeth Holmes, her partner Billy Evans and their two children. Co-director Nathan Fielder even moved in with family for a month before she went to prison.