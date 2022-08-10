Amanda Seyfried regrets shooting nude scenes in the early years of her career

Amanda Seyfried is thinking back on her career and the strain she has gone through while filming nude scenes at a young age. ‘The Dropout' actress recently recalled being forced into awkward circumstances and wished there had been intimacy coordinators when she first started. "Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?" she said in an interview with Porter magazine.

She added, "Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why."

Seyfried started her acting career in shows such as ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘All My Children.' However, she got her big break when she got the chance to play Karen Smith in ‘Mean Girls’ at the age of 18, alongside Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

Previously, in an interview with Marie Claire, the actor opened up about feeling uncomfortable after playing the character as she would receive comments from boys approaching her for weather forecasts as her character in the film would predict rain by holding her breasts, reported Fox News.

"I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross," she recalled.

The Emmy-nominated actor also talked about her disappointment at not getting another musical role in the film adaptation of ‘Wicked’.

The actor’s comments come after ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sean Bean stated that he isn’t a fan of intimacy coordinators as they "spoil the spontaneity" of the scenes. "I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise. It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things," he said.

She also discussed how young individuals in the profession feel completely shattered when they don't land a role. "Nothing can crush me completely when it comes to work. I’m uncrushable! Not one thing can crush my life unless it has to do with my family," she shared.

Seyfried was nominated for the Emmys this year for her performance in Hulu’s ‘The Droupout’, where she played the founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes. The actor married Thomas Sadoski in 2017 and they have two kids: Nina and Thomas.

