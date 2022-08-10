James Gunn opens up about 'Joker 2': Really interested to see what Todd Phillips cooks up

'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'The Suicide Squad' director James Gunn has spoken about Lady Gaga's casting in 'Joker: Folie à Deux', the sequel to 2019's 'Joker'. While Gaga is expected to portray Harley Quinn, supervillain and Joker's paramour in the film that brings back Joaquin Phoenix, there is no confirmation yet. The film, which director Todd Phillips also returns to helm, is said to be a musical, which does appear to make some sort of sense now that Gaga is here. Gaga is already an acclaimed singer but we know from 'A Star is Born' that she can act very well too. But still, it is hard to imagine Joker and Harley in a musical as something like that has not been done even in comics.

Gunn was recently asked about his thoughts on the film. He responded, "I'm really interested to see what Todd Phillips cooks up. I met Lady Gaga once and she was really nice, so I'm always rooting for nice people to do well."

The sequel to 'Joker' was not confirmed until May last year and earlier Phoenix had expressed doubts as to whether there will be one. The story of the original film ended pretty definitively and there were no loose ends.

Zazie Beetz, who played the role of Sophie Dumond, is also reportedly being eyed to reprise her role. She spoke to THR about the project and said it makes 'wonderful' sense for the film to be a musical.

She said, " I actually think it makes wonderful sense. I wasn’t really surprised by that. Todd [Phillips] has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy."

Joker' earned more than $1 billion worldwide on a paltry budget of $56 million and also got Phoenix an Oscar, his first.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' will release on October 4, 2024.