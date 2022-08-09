Zazie Beetz: 'Joker 2' being a musical makes wonderful sense

Zazie Beetz, who played the role of Sophie Dumond in Todd Phillips' 2019 R-Rated DC movie 'Joker' is being eyed to reprise her role in the sequel, titled 'Joker: Folie à Deux'. The news was reported by Variety. 'Joker', which starred Joaquin Phoenix in the role of the titular Clown Prince of Crime, had Arthur Fleck, the real name of Joker in the movie, fantasising about a relationship with Sophie and even imagines a date with her, in which she returns his feelings.

The sequel brings back Phoenix and also stars Lady Gaga (reportedly as Harley Quinn) and the film is said to be a musical. DC fans have expressed doubt as to how a musical film could follow a dark drama that was 'Joker'. But Beetz says it makes "wonderful" sense.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Beetz said, " I actually think it makes wonderful sense. I wasn’t really surprised by that. Todd [Phillips] has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy."

She added, "And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

'Joker' earned more than $1 billion worldwide and also got Phoenix an Oscar, his first.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' will release on October 4, 2024.