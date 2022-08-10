Johnny Depp inks a seven-figure deal with Dior

Johnny Depp has reportedly signed a deal with French fashion house Dior. Sources close to the actor have confirmed to media that the 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' actor will be the new face Dior's cologne Savauge.



Depp has reportedly signed a deal worth seven figures with the luxury brand. It is a multi-year agreement. Several reports suggest that the actor was able to negotiate the deal after fashion photographer Greg Williams attended one of Depp and guitarist Jeff Beck's concerts in Paris.



This is not Depp's first collaboration with Dior. The actor had signed a deal with Dior back in 2015 and the fashion brand stuck with him during his controversial divorce settlement from Amber Heard.



Dior had stopped airing his Sauvage commercial at a time when Heard accused him of domestic violence. The brand though never officially dropped him as an ambassador.



The ad was revived and back on air after the jury gave its verdict in Depp's favour against the Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia in June this year.



A seven-member jury asked Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damages, finding that the 'Aquaman' actress had defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. Depp was asked to pay Heard $ 2 million in damages.

