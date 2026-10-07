/Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to return to IMAX after a successful box office run

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is all set to return to the theatres for a second run after becoming one of the biggest box-office successes of recent times. The movie will arrive in select IMAX theatres and 70mm screens this Friday.

The news was confirmed by the film's official X account. "Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is returning to IMAX. Experience it in select IMAX theatres beginning October 9. Get tickets now!," the post read.

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The Odyssey box office success

The return comes months after the film first opened in theatres and received an extraordinary response at the global box office. According to reports, the Matt Damon starrer has earned around $1.76 billion worldwide, which makes the film Universal’s highest-grossing movie ever.

Additionally, The Odyssey has also become the highest-grossing film of Nolan’s career.

It is his third movie to cross $1 billion worldwide, following The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer.

The Dark Knight reached the milestone in 2008 and became the first superhero movie to earn more than $1 billion globally.

The Odyssey is also the first non-sequel and non-remake since Avatar in early 2010 to reportedly earn more than $1 billion outside the US and Canada.

WION's review of The Odyssey

WION's review of the film reads, "The Odyssey is 172 minutes long but has no dull moment. Christopher Nolan weaves a magical tale of mythical islands, of forbidden forests, of treacherous voyages and of a King desperate to go back home. At the same time, The Odyssey is a story of redemption, of penance, of loyalty, of learning from mistakes. Above all, it talks of the futility of war and that perhaps should be a good enough reason to watch this film."

About Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, which stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous. Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth also play key roles in the film.

The story follows Odysseus, who goes on a perilous decade-long journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures, formidable enemies and several trials.