/The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan receives warm welcome in South Korea, shares heartfelt message

Christopher Nolan's latest directorial The Odyssey is still making headlines after its release on July 17. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya, among others, the film has been receiving praise for its storytelling and performances by the cast. As part of the film's global promotional tour, Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Charlize Theron brought The Odyssey to South Korea.
The Odyssey in South Korea!
Christopher Nolan brought the world of The Odyssey to South Korea this week, joining producer Emma Thomas and cast members Matt Damon and Charlize Theron for the film's promotional events in Seoul.
The visit marked another stop on the movie's international campaign, with the team receiving a warm welcome from fans eager to catch a glimpse of the acclaimed filmmaker and Hollywood stars.
Addressing the audience during the event, Nolan expressed his appreciation for the enthusiasm shown by Korean moviegoers throughout his career. “For me, movies work best when you let audiences come to them, experience them and find their own answers” he said. “I hope people in Korea experience the film as it is … I’d like them to enjoy it as a great adventure story.”
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Matt Damon and Charlize Theron also greeted fans as they promoted The Odyssey. The Seoul stop further highlighted the importance of the South Korean market for major Hollywood releases. For the unversed, The Odyssey is scheduled to release in South Korea on August 5, 2026.
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All about The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a 2026 epic action film released on July 17, 2026. It adapts Homer's ancient Greek story about a long, hard journey home. Odysseus faces monsters like the Cyclops Polyphemus, the sorceress Circe, and angry gods before returning to Ithaca to defeat the unruly suitors trying to marry his wife, Penelope.
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The Odyssey released worldwide in theatres on July 17, 2026. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Zendaya as Athena.