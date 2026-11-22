Nearly a month after the firing incident near Pushpa Park in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made his first public appearance on November 21. He attended the Global Peace Honours 2026, where he took to the stage for a special performance. His appearance drew significant attention, coming weeks after the unsettling incident.

Tiger Shroff’s first public appearance after the firing incident

On Saturday, Tiger attended the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai. He also treated the audience to a special dance performance to the song “Deva Shree Ganesha.”

For the showcase, the actor wore a red-and-gold ensemble featuring voluminous red dhoti-style trousers and a bare torso. He completed the look with layered necklaces, an embellished drape over his shoulders and metallic arm cuffs.

The event was organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, and held at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India. It brought together prominent personalities from the entertainment industry and other fields, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sadhguru and Vikrant Massey, among others.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff spotted without bandages days after Mumbai firing incident

Tiger Shroff’s firing incident

On October 18, the Heropanti actor was attacked near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai. Tiger was returning home after playing his regular Sunday football match when three unidentified men allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at his BMW.

The assailants reportedly fired five rounds before fleeing. Tiger, who was seated in the car, escaped unharmed, while his driver, Firdous Ibrahim Baloch, and a bystander sustained bullet injuries.

Following the incident, Mumbai Police launched an investigation and arrested the three alleged shooters on a train in Kota, Rajasthan, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly took responsibility for the firing on social media.

Authorities then investigated a possible gang connection, and the probe led to further arrests, with reports stating that 13 people had been arrested in connection with the case.

Tiger Shroff's work front

Tiger was last seen in the action thriller Baaghi 4, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Thakur, Saurabh Sachdeva and Upendra Limaye, among others. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film arrived in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

The actor will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale, directed by Raj Mehta, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. He has also reportedly completed a four-day song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor in Pune.