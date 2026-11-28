Shah Rukh Khan sent social media creators into a frenzy during his appearance at a Meta event in Mumbai on Friday. During an interaction, the superstar opened up about embracing his age in his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand, revealing how working with much younger actresses made him rethink his on-screen image. The actor also shared that he now wants to be a cool 61-year-old hero.

Shah Rukh Khan on starring with younger actresses

At the event on November 27, Khan explained why playing a hero has always been special to him. He recalled feeling insecure about his looks when he first entered the film industry and said he deeply values the opportunity to headline films.

He said, "I’ve always wanted to be a hero. I felt I wasn’t good-looking when I first entered the film industry. So, when I got the chance to be a hero, for someone as simple-looking as I am, I hold it very dearly."

Khan recalled a humorous moment when he delivered a romantic line to a much younger co-star, then joked that he should ask whether she had finished her math homework. He further continued, sharing that the age difference made him realise he should embrace his age and play a 61-year-old hero in King.

“Secondly, I was shooting for a film which I won’t name, but Karan knows. I won’t name the director or the heroine either. I was standing in front of her, delivering one of my amazing love dialogues: ‘I love you a lot; I want to get lost in your eyes. I feel like I’ve seen the world when I look at you.’ And then one more thing: ‘I hope you finished your math homework for tomorrow, beti [daughter].’ With the age difference between me and the girls I was acting with, I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now, and be as cool as a 61-year-old can be.”

Khan also spoke about his much-discussed grey-haired look in King. He said he wanted to embrace his real age on screen and present a different image of himself.

He said, “So, even if today I sit down or stand up and say any of the dialogues, they still seem relevant. And all the girls in the world, because my daughter Suhana is also part of the film, think, ‘This is how my dad should be.’ I just wanted to be a hero at 60 and play my age.”

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, among others.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24.