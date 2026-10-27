Shah Rukh Khan is playing a lover in King. One of Indian cinema's most cherished lover boys. But, now, he is shedding his soft-boy image for a dreaded one.

The world is gearing up to see Khan in his new avatar, and today the makers have given his billions of fans another glimpse of his character, revealing he is not just a sweet lover anymore, but a feared one too.

King new poster: Shah Rukh Khan to play a dreaded lover in Siddharth Anand's film

Shah Rukh Khan turns up the heat with a power-packed new poster of KING, bringing together action, intensity and a hint of romance. With a rose between his lips and fire in his eyes, SRK’s striking new look offers a glimpse of his fierce avatar in the much-awaited action entertainer.

The new poster captures the larger-than-life appeal of KING, giving fans another reason to look forward to seeing the superstar in this exciting new avatar on the big screen.

In the caption, Khan calls himself a ‘lover’, not a ‘killer.' One user wrote,''Aaj phir yaad aaya…Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING.'' Khan will play a lover in King, but this time he is not the quintessential lover boy; he is a lover, not a killer. How the story will unfold now remains to be seen.

Khan is returning to theatres after a three-year gap since Dunki (2023). The film comes after 2023, which marked the actor's grand comeback to the big screen with three back-to-back blockbusters: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, after a four-year hiatus.

The movie marks the second collaboration with Sidharth Anand, who also helmed Khan's comeback film, Pathaan.

Apart from Khan, the movie is packed with a star-studded ensemble cast, comprising Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahalawat, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, among others. What makes this film extra special is that it marks Suhana Khan's theatrical debut and her first on-screen collaboration with her father, SRK.

Directed by Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures,