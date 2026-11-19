Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who has previously faced a serious security scare, is once again in the news over concerns about his safety. The actor has reportedly received a fresh death threat, prompting Mumbai Police to launch an investigation. The development has raised questions about the nature of the threat and the circumstances surrounding the latest incident. Here's what we know so far.

Saif Ali Khan receives fresh death threat through audio message

Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a fresh death threat, prompting Mumbai Police to investigate a threatening audio message. The recording allegedly features an individual identifying himself as Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

According to the details of the message, the sender allegedly threatens the actor with a fate similar to Siddique's. The audio has raised concerns because it reportedly invokes the high-profile murder case while directly targeting the Bollywood actor.

However, the identity of the person who recorded and circulated the message has not yet been established. Police are examining the recording to determine whether it genuinely originated from Akhtar or whether someone is using his name to issue threats.

Threatening message also mentions Kareena Kapoor Khan

The audio message reportedly does not limit its references to Saif Ali Khan. It also mentions his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and brings up a recent controversy involving jewellery she wore at a Diwali event. The reference adds another dimension to the threatening communication, as the sender allegedly brings the controversy involving Kareena into the message directed at her husband.

Investigators are looking into the contents of the recording and attempting to establish the motive behind the threat. However, the reported references in the audio should not be treated as evidence of any connection between the jewellery controversy and the person responsible for sending the message.

Mumbai Police investigate Zeeshan Akhtar's alleged involvement

Zeeshan Akhtar's name has emerged in connection with the threatening recording because the sender allegedly identifies himself as the wanted accused. Akhtar is wanted in the investigation into the October 2024 murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader. Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12, 2024.

His murder triggered an extensive police investigation into the alleged involvement of criminal networks. Akhtar was named among the accused in the case. In Saif's case, however, Mumbai Police are yet to establish whether the wanted accused personally issued the latest threat. Investigators are also examining the possibility of impersonation, in which someone may have deliberately used Akhtar's identity to make the message appear credible.

Saif Ali Khan's January 2025 stabbing attack incident

The fresh threat comes nearly two years after Saif Ali Khan survived a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence. On January 16, 2025, an intruder entered the actor's home and attacked him with a knife during an attempted burglary. Saif sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The incident sparked widespread concerns about security arrangements at celebrity residences in Mumbai. The actor subsequently recovered and returned to his professional commitments.